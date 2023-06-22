Search
Juvenile teen hurt in shooting at apartments

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 5:20 p.m. June 22, 2023, at apartments in the 3100 block of Orchard Terrace. (WISH Photo/Jeff Clayton)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile teen was stable after receiving a graze wound after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the Indianapolis’ near northeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Orchard Terrace. That’s in an apartment complex adjacent to the KIPP Indy Public Schools facility northeast of East 30th Street and Ralston Avenue.

A police spokesman says one person was detained to investigate the person’s role in the shooting.

IMPD did not immediately public share the gender or age of the person shot.

