Juveniles arrested after police seize guns in joint operation in Lafayette

Lafayette police arrest 2 teen boys for drugs and guns

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lafayette arrested two teenage boys on Wednesday after a joint investigation led to the seizure of multiple firearms.

At 3:35 p.m., detectives from the Lafayette Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant. This operation led to the seizure of several firearms, including one reported stolen, and various controlled substances, according to a release.

Two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, dangerous possession of a firearm, and dealing with a controlled substance.

No further information was provided.

