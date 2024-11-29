27°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
27° Indianapolis

3 juveniles arrested for botched robbery that left boy shot, injured

Blue police lights on top of a patrol car. A fiery crash involving two semitrailers on I-69 in Steuben County closed traffic on th interstate for several hours and caused heavy smoke damage to an overpass for I-80/90 on Dec. 15, 2023.
Blue police lights on top of a patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three juveniles were arrested Monday for what police called a botched robbery that left a juvenile male shot and wounded in late May.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests on Facebook Friday. The robbery incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on May 10 in the 3000 block of East 10th Street. That’s on the near east side just past Rural Street.

Officers were called to the area and found two juveniles, a boy and a girl. The male was suffering a gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The girl, uninjured, told police that shortly before the shooting, she’d been robbed.

IMPD says detectives quickly determined the shooting stemmed from a robbery gone wrong, and eventually identified the three suspects.

On Monday, police found and arrested the suspects in different locations across Indianapolis. They face the following charges:

  • Juvenile 1 – arrested in the 3500 block of Baltimore Avenue
    • Armed robbery
    • Dangerous possession of a firearm
  • Juvenile 2 – arrested in the 5300 block of Southern Avenue
    • Two counts of armed robbery
    • Aggravated battery
    • Criminal recklessness
    • Dangerous possession of a firearm
  • Juvenile 3 – arrested in the 2500 block of West Washington Street
    • Two counts of armed robbery
    • Aggravated battery
    • Obstruction of justice

IMPD says they will not release the ages of the suspects.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Starbucks opens cafe with view...
Offbeat /
‘Sympathetic eyes and a muscly...
National News /
Santa’s annual train visit gifts...
Offbeat /
See Christmas trees from around...
Local News /
Man killed in single-vehicle crash...
Local News /
Telfort scores 23 to help...
College Basketball /
Kaufman-Renn takes over in second...
College Basketball /
Health Spotlight | Blood test...
Health Spotlight /