3 juveniles arrested for botched robbery that left boy shot, injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three juveniles were arrested Monday for what police called a botched robbery that left a juvenile male shot and wounded in late May.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests on Facebook Friday. The robbery incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on May 10 in the 3000 block of East 10th Street. That’s on the near east side just past Rural Street.

Officers were called to the area and found two juveniles, a boy and a girl. The male was suffering a gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The girl, uninjured, told police that shortly before the shooting, she’d been robbed.

IMPD says detectives quickly determined the shooting stemmed from a robbery gone wrong, and eventually identified the three suspects.

On Monday, police found and arrested the suspects in different locations across Indianapolis. They face the following charges:

Juvenile 1 – arrested in the 3500 block of Baltimore Avenue Armed robbery Dangerous possession of a firearm

Juvenile 2 – arrested in the 5300 block of Southern Avenue Two counts of armed robbery Aggravated battery Criminal recklessness Dangerous possession of a firearm

Juvenile 3 – arrested in the 2500 block of West Washington Street Two counts of armed robbery Aggravated battery Obstruction of justice



IMPD says they will not release the ages of the suspects.