Keeping sex offenders away from kids this Halloween Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indiana Department of Corrections is working to get sex offenders off the streets this Halloween. Operation Safe Halloween started back in 2006. Halloween, obviously a big day for the kids, so the DOC wanted to make sure there was a clear separation for those who have committed sex crimes against children and kids.

It's beginning to look a lot like fall in the Old North-Side neighborhood. Homeowners give passer-bys a little spook with their decor, but it's all in good fun to celebrate the Halloween.

Meanwhile the DOC is preparing for the holiday in its own way.

"Every sex offender is instructed by their agent to have their lights off, no decorations and a sign saying no trick or treating," said DOC Director of Parole Division Doug Huyvaert.

But that's just the beginning of Operation Safe Halloween. According to Huyvaert, they are working with local law enforcement to round up offenders during trick or treat hours.

"All parole and probation will meet at one centralized location and we would have a parole agent there then to do some sort of presentation with them during the trick or treat hours," said Huyvaert.

This year, six counties; Shelby, Lake, Allen, Monroe, Howard and Miami have agreed to the roundup. Other counties are required to have their offenders turn in a safety plan or if they stay home, they are not allowed to pass out candy.

Those who stay at home are subject to random checks.

"It's unannounced. We may come to your house one time during the evening. We may come to your house four times in the evening. You don't know when we're going to be there," said Huyvaert.

According to Huyvaert, the reason the DOC does this is because of the number of children on the streets during the holiday and not because a high number of offenses against kids on Halloween.

"We've never had a violation of an offender against a child in the 13 years we've done this," he said.

So what happens if an offender doesn't show up for the round ups? According to Huyvaert there are a number of people on call on Halloween who are ready to serve arrest warrants.