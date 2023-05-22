Kegan Kline on ‘The Murder Sheet’ podcast, shares what made him rethink guilty plea

A screenshot of Kegan Kline during his interview with "The Murder Sheet Podcast." In the episode published May 22, 2023, he tells Cain and Greenlee of "The Murder Sheet Podcast" what made him rethink his guilty plea. (Provided Photo/The Murder Sheet Podcast)

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, the child porn suspect who told a judge he may want to withdraw his guilty plea, says evidence someone else accessed the ‘anthony_shots’ social media profile is part of the reason behind his decision.

News 8’s reporting partners at “The Murder Sheet” podcast released a jailhouse interview with Kegan Kline Monday afternoon.

In the interview with Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee of “The Murder Sheet” podcast, Kline points blame at his father, Tony Kline, for accessing the account.

“If you’ve seen transcripts from my interview, I think in 2020, with the State Police, if you read that, you can see that they know someone else was involved,” Kline said. “They say to me they know it for a fact, 100 percent. And what’s creepy about that is Wednesday morning I got paperwork that I’ve never seen. I’ve never seen that transcript. Ever.”

Kline also discussed with the podcast that he met with the prosecutor in the Delphi case, though the meeting occurred “a while ago.” Kline tells Cain and Greenlee that he “did not know Richard Allen.”

When asked about the list of charges against him, Kline admitted to the podcast hosts that he only committed 7 or 8 of the 25 charges against him.

“The Murder Sheet” also spoke with Rick Snay with the “Delphi After Dark” YouTube channel, who told the podcast he knows Tony Kline. Snay claims Tony Kline is “technologically challenged” and his accessing the “anthony_shots” profile doesn’t make sense.

On Friday, Kline’s lawyer Andrew Achey submitted a motion to withdraw from the case, meaning he would no longer represent Kline in the criminal proceeding.

Kline has until Friday night to file a formal motion to withdraw his guilty plea. His sentencing is currently set for July 27.