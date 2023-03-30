Kegan Kline pleads guilty in child porn case

PERU, Ind. (WISH-TV) — Kegan Kline, the man who admitted running the ‘anthony_shots’ social media profile linked to the Delphi murders, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to child pornography charges.

Kline entered guilty pleas to all 25 felony charges against him, including child solicitation, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

I-Team 8’s Richard Essex reports Kline told the judge he was “clear headed” and understood the consequences of a guilty plea.

Prosecutors entered Thursday’s hearing saying there was no plea agreement in place, and that sentencing would be entirely up to the judge.

Investigators believe Kline used the social media profile to collect nearly 100 sexually explicit pictures and videos from young girls.

Prosecutors asked the judge to keep the pictures and videos in the case sealed from public view.

State Police publicly linked the ‘anthony_shots’ profile to the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

I-Team 8 has confirmed that Indiana State Police believe Kline used the social media profile to exchange messages with Libby.

A transcript of a state police interview suggests Kline was exchanging messages with Libby, even discussing meeting up in the days before the killings.

Kline has never been named a suspect or charged in the Delphi case.

