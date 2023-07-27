Kegan Kline to be sentenced Thursday in child porn case

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, the man who admitted to running a social media profile used to contact underage girls, including one of the girls killed in the 2017 Delphi murders, will be sentenced Thursday.

Kline told police he used the ‘anthony_shots’ account to collect nearly 100 sexually explicit images and videos from young girls in 2016 and 2017.

State police say he exchanged messages with Libby German using the profile. German and her best friend friend, Abby Williams, were killed near the Monon High Bridge in February 2017. Kline has never been names a suspect or charged in the Delphi case.

Kline pled guilty to 25 felony charges including child solicitation, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice in March and was set to be sentenced in May.

He then requested the judge delay his sentencing so he could consider withdrawing his guilty plea.

Prosecutors are pushing for the most severe punishment possible for Kline.

Kline’s court appearance is set for 9 a.m. at the Miami County Courthouse.

