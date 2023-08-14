Kentucky murder suspect arrested at Topgolf in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky murder suspect was arrested after being found at the Topgolf in Fishers, police say.

On Saturday, the Bowling Green, Kentucky, Police Department detectives began a murder investigation after a person was found dead. During the investigation, officers named David Profitt, 25, as a suspect.

Bowling Green detectives contacted the FBI Violent Crime Task Force in Indianapolis after learning Profitt may have fled to Indianapolis.

Task Force officers searched for Profitt, who was found at the Topgolf.

The Fishers SWAT team was called to assist, and Profitt was taken into custody without incident.

He was being held at the Hamilton County jail in Noblesville without bond.