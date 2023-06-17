Kentucky woman arrested for driving while impaired with children in Miami County

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Kentucky woman was arrested by Indiana State Police for driving while impaired with children in the vehicle.

At 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper with the Indiana State Police conducted a traffic stop near U.S. 31 and County Road 500 South in Peru. While on the traffic top, the trooper observed a 1995 Chevrolet traveling in the right lane at a high-rate of speed. The Chevrolet didn’t yield and continued past the traffic stop at 83 MPH while remaining in the right lane.

The trooper stopped the driver of the Chevrolet near U.S. 31 and Business 31 in Peru.

While speaking with the driver, the trooper observed signs of impairment. More troopers arrived shortly after to assist.

The troopers identified the driver as Barbara K. Pyke, 33, of Union, KY. During an operating while intoxicated investigation. Pyke showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation showed Pyke had a breath alcohol content level of .220%.

Pyke was arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, and taken to the Miami County Jail,

Due to the children being present in the vehicle during the traffic stop, the Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted and assisted with their care.