Kidnapped 8-year-old girl rescued in Brown County State Park; 1 in custody

Daniel N. Eggers (Photo Provided/Brown County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office)
by: Gregg Montgomery
NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl kidnapped from Nevada was found Friday evening in Brown County State Park, the sheriff’s office said Saturday afternoon.

Deputies went to the park at an undisclosed time Friday evening on a report of a suspicious male with a girl near the south gate of the state park, says a news release from the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Daniel N. Eggers, of Nevada, for a traffic infraction on the park’s Main Road and eventually learned he was wanted in Nevada on multiple arrest warrants, including one for kidnapping, the release said.

Eggers on Saturday was in the Brown County Jail, where he was being held on local charges prior to extradition to Nevada.

The girl was turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

