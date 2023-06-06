Kline hearing for Thursday canceled, attorneys agree to skip

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Miami County judge has canceled the court hearing that had been scheduled on Thursday for Kegan Kline, the child porn suspect who ran a fake social media account connected to the 2017 Delphi murders.

Online court records on Tuesday show Kline’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed to skip the hearing, adding to the list of delays and cancellations Kline has had during his case.

Judge Timothy Spahr had been expected to deal with an attempt by Kline to withdraw his guilty plea to 25 charges related to child pornography.

Kline’s scheduled sentencing in May was abruptly stopped when he said he was considering changing his plea. He notified the court last Wednesday that he would not try to withdraw the plea.

Additionally, Judge Spahr on Tuesday again declined cameras be allowed in the courtroom during Kline’s sentencing. Cameras were previously denied by Judge Spahr for Kline’s hearing on May 18.

Kline’s sentencing is set for July 27.

