Kline seeks trial delay; attorney cites ‘negotiations’ with prosecutor

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — The attorney representing a man linked to the Delphi murders investigation has asked for a trial delay, citing ongoing negotiations with investigators.

Kegan Kline’s attorney has asked to have Kline’s trial moved from January to May.

Kline is facing 25 felony charges related to possession of child pornography and child exploitation after being accused of using fake online profiles to solicit nude images of underage girls. Investigators say he communicated with Liberty German that day that she went missing. German and Abigail Williams were found dead near Delphi in Feb. 2017.

While Kline has not been charged related to the deaths of the teen girls, Indiana State Police have asked for tips related to the fake account.

Another man, Richard Allen of Delphi, has been charged for the murder of German and Williams. Police have not said how investigators linked him to the case or if he has any connection to Kline.

Allen has requested that he be granted a public defender for his case.