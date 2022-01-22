Crime Watch 8

Kokomo man arrested after police find another man stabbed in the chest

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man is behind bars after stabbing another man in the chest on Friday morning, police say.

Michael Laird, 44, is facing a felony aggravated battery charge. According to Kokomo Police Department, Laird stabbed a 42-year-old man just before 10 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Madison Street. That’s near North Main Street.

Authorities say the man, who police did not identify in a news release, was taken to the hospital for his injury, a stab wound to his chest. The release did not provide an update on his condition. The man was found in a silver Chevrolet Impala in the area of Union and Taylor streets, police said.

Larid was taken to the Howard County Jail.

Anyone having additional information was asked to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-8477.