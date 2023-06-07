Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kokomo man arrested, faces 24 charges of child molestation

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested on several counts of sex crimes involving children early Tuesday after officers found him at a home in Miami County for an active warrant.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police began an investigation on the whereabouts of 46-year-old Geremy Miller, who had an active warrant for 24 felony counts relating to child sex crimes, according to a release Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers went to a home in Bunker Hill, where Miller was taken into custody.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail for the initial warrant of the following charges:

  • Child Molestation- Class A (14 counts);
  • Child Molestation- Class B (6 counts);
  • Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (4 counts)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Voting open to send Fever...
Sports /
Indiana dashboard adds 33 COVID...
Coronavirus /
Monument Circle experiment may be...
I-Team 8 /
Police: Brothers’ feud leads to...
Local News /
IMPD arrests man for drunk...
Crime Watch 8 /
Richard Snyder, ‘warrior-king’ of publishing...
National News /
Legacy Fest with Kristian Stricklen
News /
New York City goes after...
National News /