Kokomo man arrested on meth dealing charges after police search home

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man faces a high-level felony for dealing methamphetamine after police on Saturday knocked on the door of a home where he was staying, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Monday on social media.

The deputies were serving an arrest warrant for Michael Edward Roark, 30, in the 300 block of North Ohio Street. That’s in a residential area a few blocks west of the intersection of East Sycamore Street and Indiana 931/North Reed Road in Kokomo.

In September, an order to revoke a suspended sentence for Roark was issued from Howard Circuit Court, although online records did not provide an explanation. Roark had been given an amended sentence in November 2023 after his conviction on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia. The new arrest warrant called for a $10,000 cash bond, and Roark remained in the Howard County jail on Monday afternoon.

Deputies secured a search warrant of the home after smelling marijuana while outside the open front door. Inside, police say they found 29 grams of methamphetamine. Items also found included 7 grams of heroin, 14 grams of marijuana, a handgun with an altered serial number. Police shared a photo publicly to show the evidence collected.

Roark is preliminarily charged with three higher-level felonies: dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and dealing a narcotic drug. He also could face lower-level felony charges and mid-level misdemeanor for the other items police found in the home.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy Keegan Pyke at 765-614-3492 or submit a tip using the Howard County Sheriff’s Office app.