Kokomo man charged with battery after 2-month-old baby found with skull, rib fractures

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man is in jail after his 2-month-old baby was found with a skull fracture, broken ribs and other injuries.

Chase A. Williams, 20, was arrested Monday and on Tuesday faced felony charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery of a person less than 14 years old and a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy. He remained in the Howard County Criminal Justice Center without bond on Tuesday.

According to Kokomo police, officers responded on Friday to Community Howard Regional Health of a report of suspected child abuse/neglect. The 2-month-old baby, whose gender was not provided by police, was diagnosed with a skull fracture and broken and fractured ribs. When the baby was taken to Riley Hospital for Children for further treatment, fractures to each of the baby’s limbs were found.

Online court records on Tuesday did not list an initial hearing for Williams.

The Howard County Department of Child Services assisted police in the investigation.