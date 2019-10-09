Kokomo PD searching for man on attempted murder charge

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is searching for a man accused of attempted murder.

Police are actively searching for 33-year-old Harron Burnett. Burnett is accused of shooting a 33-year-old woman in the leg on Sept. 22 in the 1600 block of North Apperson Way.

She said she walked out of her residence that morning to see a man in a blue Jeep Cherokee pull up and fire multiple shots at her.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Burnett’s arrest.

He’s wanted on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.

If you know where he is, please call Kokomo police at 765-456-7017 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-262-TIPS (8477)