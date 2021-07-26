Crime Watch 8

Kokomo PD searching for mother wanted for infant’s death

by: Kyle Bloyd
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman wanted for her child’s death.

The Kokomo Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Nicole Groleau.

Groleau is wanted for one count of battery with death to a person under 14 years old and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old.

The investigation began in the early morning hours of April 25. Officers arrived to the 1600 block of Rue Royale North to find a 10-month-old infant who was unconscious and unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. The Howard County Coroner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide.

Online court records indicate that a warrant for Groleau’s arrest was issued on June 30.

