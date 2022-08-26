Crime Watch 8

Kokomo police investigating death of 5-month-old child

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of an infant in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department was called to the 600 block of South Market Street around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to investigate an unconscious infant.

Police arrived and saw adults performing CPR on the child. He was pronounced deceased after being taken to a hospital.

Police have identified the child as 5-month-old Bentley Gray.

An autopsy will be performed by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

No other information has been released.