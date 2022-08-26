Crime Watch 8

Kokomo police investigating death of 5-month-old child

A Kokomo, Indiana, Police Department car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of an infant in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department was called to the 600 block of South Market Street around 6:40 p.m. Thursday to investigate an unconscious infant.

Police arrived and saw adults performing CPR on the child. He was pronounced deceased after being taken to a hospital.

Police have identified the child as 5-month-old Bentley Gray.

An autopsy will be performed by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

No other information has been released.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ August 26, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Behind the 8

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week /

Moderna files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech over mRNA Covid-19 vaccines

National /

Indianapolis Indians kick off three-game weekend homestand

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.