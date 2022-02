Crime Watch 8

Kokomo police investigating man’s murder

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man.

KPD said 25-year-old Izjohn Trice of Kokomo died after being dropped off at a hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police said Trice had been shot in the chest.

Officers said the shooting occurred at a residence in the 1600 block of N. Wabash St.

No suspect information has been released.