Kokomo police investigating murder of 42-year-old man

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – One man is dead following a Wednesday morning shooting in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 800 block of East Elm Street just after 12 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found the man, later identified as 42-year-old Sharman Pearson II, with several gunshot wounds.

Pearson was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on this fatal incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.