Crime Watch 8

Kokomo police looking for stabbing suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Monday night stabbing.

An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Halden Totten. He is wanted for attempted murder.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers were sent to a house in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street on reports of a person stabbed. That’s on Kokomo’s northeast side.

Upon arrival, officers found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. They also found a 36-year-old man with “lacerations to his hand,” a Thursday statement from the Kokomo Police Department said.

Both males were taken to a local hospital. The 55-year-old man was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

The 36-year-old was treated at the local hospital and released.

Police ask anyone with information to call 765-456-7332.