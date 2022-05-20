Crime Watch 8

Kokomo police make arrest for the shooting of 16-year-old boy

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police have arrested a teenage suspect after another teen was shot in Kokomo.

Police were called to a shooting at a convenience store in 400 N. Apperson Way in Kokomo on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other but when questioned, the victim did not help investigators.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at a home on 1100 Block of S. Union St.

A firearm was seized and a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

This investigation is still ongoing.