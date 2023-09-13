Search
Kokomo police officer arrested for invasion of privacy

(Provided Photo/Kokomo Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year Kokomo police officer is being charged with an invasion of privacy after showing up at his wife’s home unannounced.

The Kokomo Police Department says on Thursday, Travis Williams, 39, showed up at his wife’s home, violating a protective order. His wife reported the incident Friday.

Williams was arrested Tuesday and is facing a misdemeanor charge of invading privacy. He was taken to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center for processing.

Williams has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is finished.

