Crime Watch 8

Kokomo police say 12-year-old shot

Kokomo Police Department logo. (Photo Provided/KPD/Facebook)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-year-old was shot Tuesday night, according to a spokesman for Kokomo Police Department.

Media reports indicate the shooting happened before 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Marsha Court, but Kokomo police Maj. Brian K. Seldon did not immediately provide additional information on the timing of the shooting or what happened.

Marsha Court includes several apartments just northeast of State Road 931 and East Alto Road.

Seldon also did not indicate the child’s gender and said the child’s condition was unknown at 9 p.m.

The major said more information will be provided as the investigation develops.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

National /

Man jailed in Lawrence fatal stabbing

Crime Watch 8 /

Metropolitan Development pays off-duty police to patrol Canal Walk after robbery, fatal shootings

Crime Watch 8 /

Indy Eleven drew nearly 5,000 masked fans to Lucas Oil Stadium

Indy Eleven /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.