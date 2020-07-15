Kokomo police say 12-year-old shot

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 12-year-old was shot Tuesday night, according to a spokesman for Kokomo Police Department.

Media reports indicate the shooting happened before 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Marsha Court, but Kokomo police Maj. Brian K. Seldon did not immediately provide additional information on the timing of the shooting or what happened.

Marsha Court includes several apartments just northeast of State Road 931 and East Alto Road.

Seldon also did not indicate the child’s gender and said the child’s condition was unknown at 9 p.m.

The major said more information will be provided as the investigation develops.