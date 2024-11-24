Kokomo PD searching for shooting suspect, victim in serious condition

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police are searching for the suspect in a Sunday morning shooting.

Police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of South Lee Drive. They arrived to find a victim that had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but had to be transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment. They are in serious condition.

Kokomo police are searching for the suspect, Lucio Contreras.

Contreras may be driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a broken right taillight. Police say that he may be armed and heading to the Gary, Indiana area.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting or Contreras’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact 765-456-7017. You can also send a tip by texting TIPKPD to 847411, then a space, and then your tip.

