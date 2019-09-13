Kokomo police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery of drug store

Kokomo police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a CVS at gunpoint and stole a “large amount” of narcotics. (Provided Photos/Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police are searching for two suspects who stole a large amount of narcotics from a CVS early Friday morning.

Police say the pair robbed the CVS at 2340 W. Sycamore at gunpoint just before 4 a.m.

According to police, two suspects who were armed with firearms, walked into the CVS and stole a “large amount” of Schedule II Hydrocodone. The suspects left the building through the drive-thru window following the robbery.

A stolen Toyota Camry was located nearby a short time later. Police believe the stolen vehicle was connected to the robbery.

Police also say several empty controlled substance bottles related to the robbery were found in the Western Woods subdivision. Police are asking anyone with surveillance systems in the area to review them for possible images of the suspects or the vehicle they were in.

The suspects are described as two males of average height. Both of the suspects’ faces were covered during the robbery.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with an emblem on the left chest area, dark jeans or pants and dark tennis shoes.

The other suspect was wearing a dark hoodie with stripes down the arms and a large “Adidas” emblem on the back, dark pants, white gloves and possibly black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call Capt. Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS.