Kokomo police seek help after shooting at apartments tower

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — In a search for information, police on Wednesday shared photos of people after a Tuesday night shooting at an apartment high-rise.

Kokomo Police Department say in a Tip 411 post that officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Towers Apartments, 200 E. Taylor St. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of South Apperson Way and East Jefferson Street. The seven-story building also houses the Kokomo Housing Authority.

Several shots were exchanged, but no injuries were reported. No arrests have been announced.

The post says surveillance video captured two males walking down a hall toward the apartment building lobby. One male was described as tall, wearing a dark green coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans, and brown boots. The other male was described as wearing a yellow sock cap and a black, hooded sweatshirt with writing on it reading “BLACKOUT” on the front and back sides, and carrying a handgun in his right hand.

The males approached the north entrance where the taller male met with three men standing outside the doors, police said. During a “confrontation,” one of the men outside pulled a firearm from his right jacket pocket, the post said. That man was described as wearing a dark blue-colored jacket, blue jeans, and a dark-colored sock cap.

The man in the dark blue jacket fired a round into the vestibule.

The taller male that the man was speaking to dove to the floor, and the shorter male with the yellow sock cap returned fire from within the lobby.

The three men fled the area on foot, going around the building. There were believed to have gotten into an unknown vehicle.

The taller male and the shooter with the yellow sock cap went back into the building, “where officers had negative contact with them,” the post said.

Anyone with information about the two people in the photos were asked to contact Detective Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or dspicer@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. People can also leave tips via the Kokomo PD app.