Kokomo robbery leads police to guns, drugs, fake money

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A robbery investigation in Kokomo led to the seizure of drugs, handguns, shotguns, rifles and ammunition on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

Kokomo Police Department said in a news release that at least one of the guns had been stolen. Police also confiscated several bags of suspected heroin, marijuana and ecstasy. Also, they found counterfeit money.

The investigation started when two people trying to sell Xbox game systems had them stolen by two men. Police tracked those men to a house in the 700 block of North Bell Street. That’s northeast of North Apperson Way and East Jefferson Street.

That’s where police found the weapons and the two suspects, Ricky Walker, 30, and Nakia Terrell, 23. Police arrested both men for the XBox robberies. Police said additional charges with multiple suspects was anticipated.

Ricky Walker, 30, and Nakia Terrell, 23. (Photos Provided/Kokomo Police Department)

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: