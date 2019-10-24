Kokomo robbery leads police to guns, drugs, fake money

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A robbery investigation in Kokomo led to the seizure of drugs, handguns, shotguns, rifles and ammunition on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

Kokomo Police Department said in a news release that at least one of the guns had been stolen. Police also confiscated several bags of suspected heroin, marijuana and ecstasy. Also, they found counterfeit money.

The investigation started when two people trying to sell Xbox game systems had them stolen by two men. Police tracked those men to a house in the 700 block of North Bell Street. That’s northeast of North Apperson Way and East Jefferson Street.

That’s where police found the weapons and the two suspects, Ricky Walker, 30, and Nakia Terrell, 23. Police arrested both men for the XBox robberies. Police said additional charges with multiple suspects was anticipated.