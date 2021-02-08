Crime Watch 8

Kokomo teen arrested for attempted murder, criminal recklessness

by: Staff Reports
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A Kokomo teenager was taken into custody for attempted murder and criminal recklessness, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 600 block of Marsha Court around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 for a shots fired report.

Officers learned that witnesses spotted a 15-year-old male who was involved in the shooting running into a nearby apartment.

KPD said a search warrant was obtained and then carried out on the aforementioned apartment.

An investigation into the shooting revealed that the 15-year-old was shooting at three female juveniles in the area of Marsha Court and Marsha Drive. Additionally, police found two loaded handguns and learned that the teen had an active pick-up order for his detention on a different case.

After the teen was arrested, he was released to the Kinsey Youth Center.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

