Crime Watch 8

Kokomo woman arrested almost 2 months after being charged with infant son’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly two months after a warrant was issued for her arrest, a Kokomo woman has been arrested in the case. She’s charged in the death of her infant son.

Nicole Groleau, 30, was arrested on Friday morning. She had been wanted since June 29. She’s charged with one count of battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person a person less than 14 years old. All three charges are felonies.

The case began in late April when police were called to the 1600 block of Rue Royale North. Ace Groleau, just ten months old, was unconscious and unresponsive. He had bruises on his head and neck. The Howard County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Charges were filed two months later on June 29 and police began searching for her.

Authorities reached out to news media for help locating Groleau on July 26. News 8 received a copy of a probable cause affidavit against Groleau on July 27.

“I’m going to give you shaking baby syndrome,” Groleau is accused of saying, while shaking the child.

Online court records do not yet list a future court appearance for Groleau. She’s being held in the Howard County Jail.