Kokomo woman charged with drug dealing causing death

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was formally charged Monday with drug dealing that caused the death of a male in September, authorities says.

The male’s name nor age were included in a Kokomo Police Department news release issued Monday. The release says he died of fentanyl toxicity, and that police were called to a south side apartment complex, which was not identified, on Sept. 29 for an unconscious and unresponsive male.

Courtnay Titus, 37, of Kokomo,faces a count of dealing in a controlled substance causing death. She turned herself in Wednesday, the release says.

Online court records show she was formally charged Monday in Howard Superior Court 4.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7332.