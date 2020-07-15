Kokomo woman faces federal charges for ‘animal crush’ videos

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo woman faces federal charges after being accused of posting videos on social media of her hanging and skinning animals.

Krystal Scott, 19, faces two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos.

Investigators said she would obtain animals by responding to unwanted pet ads online. They say she posted videos of her “torturing and graphically killing cats and dogs” to several social media platforms, including Instagram and Tik-Tok, between May 3 and July 8.

“As decent human beings, we have a great responsibility to protect and have compassion for the animals that inhabit this earth.” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler in a statement. “It is unconscionable to think that any human being could possible bring themselves to such acts upon an animal. We cannot allow this behavior in a decent and moral society. That is why Ms. Scott must face the consequences of her choices.”

Investigators said they were aided by online users who collected evidence on the videos.

Multiple police departments around the country were notified about the videos.

The Boise (Idaho) Police Department learned about the videos on June 16 and contacted the FBI on June 18.

A release from federal investigators said the Kokomo Police Department had contacted Scott after receiving complaints regarding animal cruelty, but they were unable to make an arrest.

Search warrants were executed on July 14. Investigators found “numerous animal parts and skulls that were consistent with the size of cats and dogs,” according to a release. Agents seized three live dogs, 12 live cats and an undisclosed amount of lizards.

Scott’s phone was also seized. Investigators say a “full forensic analysis of the phone is currently underway.”

If convicted, Scott faces up to seven years in prison.