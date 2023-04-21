Lack of seatbelt leads to traffic stop; driver now faces drug, gun charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police revealed Friday that a Wednesday traffic chase on the east side of Indianapolis netted a cache of drugs and guns.

Oscar Hall IV, 26, of Indianapolis, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hendricks County; however, he’s scheduled to face drug and gun charges Tuesday in a Marion County court.

According to online court records, Hall had agreed to plead guilty in a case in Hendricks Superior Court 5 where he had been charged with battery, and battery against a public official. Hall had failed to appear for his plea hearing Feb. 1. A few days later, Hall’s counsel withdrew from the case.

Shortly after 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Hall fled a traffic stop by a trooper assigned to the Indianapolis District All Crimes Policing Squad, according to a state police news release issued Friday afternoon. The squad was patrolling the area of Washington Street and Emerson Avenue when one trooper noticed Hall, the driver of a maroon Dodge Challenger, not wearing a seatbelt.

After fleeing about a half-mile, Hall hit another vehicle and then crashed into a field. The driver of the other vehicle was unhurt, the release said.

Hall ran from the crash into a nearby neighborhood, and that’s when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers joined the troopers to search for Hall. The release said Hall was found climbing a fence in the backyard of a home in an undisclosed block of Pleasant Run Parkway. That’s where police handcuffed Hall.

Police searched the Challenger car and found nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine; undisclosed amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana; a handgun; and a rifle. State police shared a photo of what was found.

Hall on Friday faced felony charges from Marion Superior Court 27 of dealing in meth, dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a control substances, and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle. An initial hearing was set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.