Coroner rules Lafayette laundromat shooting was murder-suicide

An exterior view of Lafayette Laundry on South Street in Lafayette, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Lafayette Laundry)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Thursday night shooting at a Lafayette laundromat was a murder-suicide, the Tippecanoe County coroner said Monday.

Louis McGlothlin, 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

One of the other people shot, Keith Ford, 35, of Lafayette, died from multiple gunshot wounds in what the coroner called a homicide.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7:40 p.m. Thursday at Lafayette Laundry, 3100 South St. That’s in a strip mall a couple of blocks west of Sagamore Parkway.

The other two people shot, described by Lafayette Police Department only as a male and a female, were on Saturday said to remain stable and hospitalized.

News 8 reached out to Lafayette Police Department on Monday night to learn what relationship McGlothlin may have had to the people shot, and if he’d traveled from Nebraska with an intent to shoot someone. News 8 also asked if police have determined a motive for the shooting.

