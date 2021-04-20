Crime Watch 8

Lafayette man arrested after missing girl found in his home

James Chadwell is facing a charge of criminal confinement after a missing 9-year-old girl was found at his home. (Provided Photo/Tippecanoe County Jail)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 42-year-old man is facing a charge of criminal confinement after a child who was reported missing was found at his home Monday.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of Main Street Monday just before 7 p.m. on reports of a missing and endangered 9-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother told police she had been missing for about 30 minutes before the police were called.

A resident at a home in the 700 block of Park Court mentioned seeing the girl during the timeframe she was reported missing, according to police.

Officers made contact with that resident who was later identified as 42-year-old James Chadwell. Authorities searched Chadwell’s residence and the girl was found inside.

She had visible injuries, including a possible dog bite to her leg, police said. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chadwell was arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on a charge of criminal confinement.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 765-807-1200 or call the WeTIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME.