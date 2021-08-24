Crime Watch 8

Lafayette man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with minor

Lukas Groen, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday and preliminarily charged with sexual misconduct of a minor, according to the Indiana State Police. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said Lukas Groen, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested following a criminal investigation that was launched in May after the Vermillion County Department of Child Services were notified of allegations against him.

Groen allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16 in Vermillion County.

Vermillion County Prosecutor Bruce Aukerman issued a warrant for Groen’s arrest on August 6. He was arrested Tuesday without incident and placed in custody at Tippecanoe County Jail.

He has been preliminarily charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.