Lafayette man’s death being investigated as a homicide

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police are investigating a man’s death as a homicide.

The man was found dead around 2 p.m. inside his home in the 600 block of Alabama Street Friday.

News affiliate WLFI reports the man’s landlord found the man’s body.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the man’s death was not natural.

Police say there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.