Lafayette ‘monster’ sentenced to 90 years for locking 9-year-old girl in basement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man was sentenced to 90 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the attempted murder and molesting of a 9-year-old girl in April.

According to the Tippecanoe County prosecutor, James Chadwell, who was last known to be age 42, had pleaded guilty in October to attempted murder and child molesting.

On April 19, officers found the missing child locked in Chadwell’s basement. Police say she had visible injuries, including a possible dog bite to her leg. Lafayette Police Department officers were called just before 7 p.m. April 19 to the 2400 block of Main Street on reports of the missing and endangered 9-year-old girl.

The story was featured on “Inside Edition,” which interviewed Chadwell’s sister, Ashely Chadwell. On that show, she was asked if she believed her brother committed the crimes: “Absolutely, absolutely. He’s shown numerous times not only to his friends, but his family as well, that he has that kind of evil streak in him. He’s a monster. He’s an absolute evil person.”

Charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and strangulation were vacated during the sentencing.