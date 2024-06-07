Lafayette police arrest 26-year-old after early morning shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday after the early morning shooting of a 32-year-old woman, Lafayette police say.

Lafayette Police Department was called to reports of the shooting about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Emerald Pines Court and McCarty Lane. That’s near the entrance to the Emerald Pines home rentals neighborhood, just a block or so west of South Creasy Lane.

The woman, who police did not identify in a Friday afternoon news release, was in critical condition in a hospital.

Police say she was an acquaintance of Anthony Reed Jr.

Reed on Friday was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail on preliminary charges that included battery by means of a deadly weapon; aggravated battery; pointing a firearm; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; and attempted murder.

He also faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement. The release said, “Shortly after the initial discovery, officers observed a vehicle driving through the grassy area of the complex, evidently attempting to flee the scene towards McCarty Ln. Believing this vehicle to be connected to the incident, officers initiated a traffic stop. However, the vehicle refused to comply and fled, leading to a brief pursuit.”

The police investigation was incomplete Friday afternoon, and anyone with information was asked to contact to the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.