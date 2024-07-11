Search
Lafayette police arrest man for fatal stabbing

Kwame Riddle. (Provided Photo/Tippecanoe County Jail)
Jay Adkins
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Lafayette Police Department on Thursday arrested a man for a fatal stabbing, Lafayette police said in a news release.

At 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Lafayette officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Briarwood Court. After arriving, officers located an injured adult male. First responders arrived and performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lafayette Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to investigate. After investigating, detectives identified 34-year-old Kwame Riddle as the suspect. Riddle was known to the victim and fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Later that morning, officers located Riddle and took him into custody without incident. Riddle was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, theft, and obstruction of justice.

