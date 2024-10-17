Lafayette police arrest man for possession of child pornography

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette Police Department officers on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for possession of child pornography.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lafayette officers, in partnership with the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit and the High-Tech Crimes Unit, executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Underwood Street. This stemmed from a long-term investigation into child sexual abuse material that began in late 2023.

The search warrant led to the arrest of Taruis Shanklin, 22, who was charged with possession of child pornography. Shanklin was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.