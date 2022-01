Crime Watch 8

Lafayette police arrest man on child porn, drug charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette Police Department said Friday it’s arrested a man on several counts of child pornography and drug possession.

Ramsey Spanton, 20, was being held in the Tippecanoe County jail on several charges. Online court records did not show a case for Spanton on Friday.

Lafayette Police say located Spanton thanks to a national tip line. A search warrant was served Thursday in the 1900 block of Union Street in advance of Spanton’s arrest.