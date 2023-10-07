Lafayette police make multiple arrests in 2022 murder case
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department made multiple arrests Thursday in connection to a 2022 murder case.
At 2:14 p.m. on November 25, 2022, officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male laying in an alley near 60 Green Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Terry Robinson, 52, dead on the scene with a gunshot wound. Robinson’s vehicle was found on fire at a separate location in the 1800 block of Wabash Avenue.
After a nearly year-long investigation by the Lafayette Police Department, with assistance by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crimes Unit, and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, seven individuals were arrested and charged Thursday for their involvement in the incident:
- Patrick Norman, 41, of Lafayette: Murder, dealing in methamphetamine, arson, obstruction of justice unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior, unlawful transfer of a handgun, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
- Charles Bressler, 38, of Lafayette: Murder and dealing methamphetamine.
- Bobby Johnson, 44, of West Lafayette: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in a narcotic drug, and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior.
- Christopher Allen, 37, of Lafayette: Dealing in a narcotic drug, unlawful transfer of a handgun, and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior.
- Crystal Miller, 48, of Lafayette: Assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
- Sally Gramman, 43, of Lafayette, and James Vanetten, 55, of Lafayette: Conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine more than 10 grams, dealing methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine in amount of 10 or more grams, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.