Lafayette police make multiple arrests in 2022 murder case

TOP ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Patrick Norman, Charles Bressler, and Christopher Allen. BOTTOM ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Crystal Miller, Sally Gramman, and James Vanetten. (Photos Provided/Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department made multiple arrests Thursday in connection to a 2022 murder case.

At 2:14 p.m. on November 25, 2022, officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male laying in an alley near 60 Green Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Terry Robinson, 52, dead on the scene with a gunshot wound. Robinson’s vehicle was found on fire at a separate location in the 1800 block of Wabash Avenue.

After a nearly year-long investigation by the Lafayette Police Department, with assistance by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crimes Unit, and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, seven individuals were arrested and charged Thursday for their involvement in the incident: