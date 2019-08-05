Lafayette police seek suspect in afternoon bank robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police have released photos from surveillance video after a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Lafayette Police Department was called shortly after noon to the Centier Bank branch at 5 Executive Drive. That’s off South Street just west of North Creasey Lane.

The suspect being sought was considered to be armed and dangerous, police said. The suspect was described as a male who is 6-feet-1. He was wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt; a black sock hat; and sunglasses.

He displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said, and later fled with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

No shots were fired and nobody was hurt, police said.

Surveillance video captured a suspect in a bank robbery Aug. 5, 2019, in Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Lafayette Police Department)

A short time after the robbery, officers found a bag of cash near the intersection of Sagamore Parkway North and Greenbush Street. That bag and money are related to the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.