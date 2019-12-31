Lafayette police seek suspect in Monday evening bank robbery

Lafayette Police Department officers were called just before 6 p.m. Monday to the robbery at the Chase Bank branch at 3420 South St. (Photo Provided/Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Chase Bank was robbed Monday evening on the city’s west side.

Lafayette Police Department officers were called just before 6 p.m. Monday to the robbery at the bank branch at 3420 South St. That’s near the intersection of Sagamore Parkway South (U.S. 52) and South Street.

Police released surveillance photos of a suspect. A news release from Lafayette police Sgt. Mike Brown described the suspect as being from 5-feet-9 to 6-feet and from 185-200 pounds. The man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller, then fled on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.

