Lafayette teen arrested after threatening to bring gun to school in Snapchat post

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old student at a Lafayette high school was arrested after he reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school in a social media post.

The Lafayette Police Department said in a release that around 7:45 p.m. Monday, the department started receiving calls from parents regarding a threat against Jefferson High School.

Police learned that the threat, made by the teen on Snapchat, hinted at the student bringing a gun to school on Tuesday. Another student then shared the post on the school’s community Snapchat.

Officers immediately began investigating the threat, and later located the 15-year-old at a home in the 1000 block of Kensington Drive.

The student was arrested and is facing a preliminary charge of felony intimidation.

Lafayette police say they believe the student acted alone, and there is no current threat to the school.