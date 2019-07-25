Large bags of marijuana found during traffic stop

More than five pounds of marijuana found during a traffic stop in Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

FOSTER, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man is behind bars after large bags of marijuana were found during a traffic stop in Warren County.

Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled a driver over for speeding on State Road 63 near Baltimore Hill road just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The trooper detected a marijuana smell coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop and requested assistance to search the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found more than five and a half pounds of marijuana in large, plastic bags in the trunk.

The backseat passenger, Keyon Carter, 30, of Danville, Ill., told troopers the marijuana was his. Carter was arrested for dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

The driver and another passenger in the vehicle were not charged with any crimes.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.