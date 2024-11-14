52°
Officers investigating police shooting at 16th and Meridian

by: Jay Adkins and Parker Carlson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Reports of a large police presence and shots fired near 16th and North Meridian Street.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a disturbance at 16th and Meridian St.

A suspect hit the officer with a vehicle. Another officer fired on the vehicle, striking the suspect.

The officer struck is in good condition at a local hospital according to IMPD. Suspect was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, IMPD says.

IMPD said there is no public safety threat, and all involved persons have been accounted for.

Meridian St. is closed between 14th and 16th St. due to the investigation.

