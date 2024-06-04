Lauren Spierer vanished 13 years ago; family issues statement

June 3 will mark the grim anniversary of the disappearance of Indiana University student Lauren Spierer. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The family of Lauren Spierer issued a statement Tuesday, 13 years after she went missing.

Spierer vanished on June 3, 2011, after a night of partying with friends at a bar in Bloomington. Police said she was last seen leaving a friend’s place near West 11th Street and North College Avenue. They say she left alone and was walking back to her apartment when something happened. Investigators say a male friend reported the Indiana University student missing.

The family’s statement was issued on its Facebook page:

“I recently heard, ‘The Spierers are tired.’ I was offended, thinking just the opposite. Upon reflection I know what the person who made the statement meant. We are tired of no movement, no answers, no substantial leads, no suspects. Personally, I am tired of begging the universe for answers. They are not forthcoming. “Those responsible are cunning and committed to each other to never give us or Lauren peace. Self-preservation trumps all and I understand that. However, so many years ago, we made it possible to share information anonymously. The incessant state of not knowing is exhausting. Knowing that there is not a single piece of evidence is exhausting. Knowing that Lauren’s case hinges on hearsay is exhausting. So yes, we are tired in that sense. “I feel life is like a body of water. A rock thrown into a lake creates ripples. People who share their secrets create ripples in their lives. One of these days, one of those ripples will find its moral compass and come forward. I have to believe that will happen. When it does, it will be your turn to feel the exhaustion, the weight of what you did and what you have kept hidden all these years. Until that time, we remain committed to never giving up. “13 years of June 3rd…. Lost but not forgotten. Always loved.”

Late last week, investigative journalist Shawn Cohen spoke on News 8 about his explosive new book that has uncovered never-before-seen details of the investigation.